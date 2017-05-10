Peterborough’s Thomas Cook cancels flights and holiday bookings to Sharm el Sheikh

Peterborough holiday giant Thomas Cook has axed its holiday programme to the Red Sea resort of Sharm el Sheikh.

The tour operator, based in Westpoint, Lynch Wood, has removed the Egyptian resort from its winter 2017/18 and Summer 2018 holiday and flight programmes.

About 200 customers had booked holidays to the resort through Thomas Cook and they will get either a refund or a holiday at a different resort.

It is also offering alternative holidays to Marsa Alam in Egypt.

A Thomas Cook spokeswoman said: “We’re pleased to announce that we will begin two flights per week to the Red Sea resort of Marsa Alam from November this year.”

Thomas Cook relaxed its ban on flights to Sharm in March but warned customers that if Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advice against travelling to the resort did not change, the programme would be scrapped.

The FCO first warned against travel to Sharm el Sheikh after a Russian charter flight was bombed in October 2015. Its advice has not changed since.

The Thomas Cook spokeswoman said: “The UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office continue to advise against travel to Sharm El Sheikh airport, and we have no plans to reintroduce a programme to Sharm until after that advice changes.

“The five flights per week which we had scheduled this winter have now been cancelled.

“We are contacting those customers who have booked with us to offer a refund or a destination change free of charge.

She added: “We are introducing a new destination on the Red Sea Riviera in Egypt for Winter 2017/18 - Marsa Alam.

“This will start in November on flights with Thomas Cook Airlines from Birmingham on a Monday and Gatwick on a Thursday. The flight time is 5.5 hours.

“Egypt has been very popular this year. We’re expecting more than double the number of UK customers compared with last year, over 150,000 bookings.

“ We put on more flights for the winter season just gone and for this summer to keep up with demand.”

