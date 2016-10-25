Peterborough’s Tamu gets the thumbs up from former WWE superstar and model

It’s not everyday you get a celebrity drop into your restaurant, but that’s exactly what happened to the team at Tamu Dessert Lounge in Peterborough.

Pro-wrestler, actress, model and ex-WWE women’s champion Melina Perez dropped in to the Cowgate restaurant and gave the place, and the Nutella covered waffles, the thumbs up.

She took to social media to say: “Went to this amazing Dessert lounge for our friend Theraza’s birthday! I got a bit ambitious at this place. Food won in this challenge, but O... M... G! It was SO delicious!!!”

She is now touring the UK with Southside Wrestling.