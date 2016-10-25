Search

Peterborough’s Tamu gets the thumbs up from former WWE superstar and model

Tamu dessert lounge in Cowgate, Peterborough EMN-161103-161621001

It’s not everyday you get a celebrity drop into your restaurant, but that’s exactly what happened to the team at Tamu Dessert Lounge in Peterborough.

Pro-wrestler, actress, model and ex-WWE women’s champion Melina Perez dropped in to the Cowgate restaurant and gave the place, and the Nutella covered waffles, the thumbs up.

She took to social media to say: “Went to this amazing Dessert lounge for our friend Theraza’s birthday! I got a bit ambitious at this place. Food won in this challenge, but O... M... G! It was SO delicious!!!”

She is now touring the UK with Southside Wrestling.

Melina Perez (right) at Tamu in Peterborough

