Peterborough’s Secret Millionaire to host free advice clinics for budding entrepreneurs

Peterborough’s Secret Millionaire Mike Greene is to host free advice clinics for budding entrepreneurs in the city.

Retailing guru Mr Greene, of Crowland, will hold free weekly drop-in clinics at the Allia Future Business Centre, in London Road.

The clinics will start on Thursday from 9am to 5pm.

Mr Greene, who appeared in Channel 4’s Secret Millionaire programme six years ago, has been appointed as Entrepreneur-in-residence at the Allia centre.

A spokeswoman for the centre said Mr Greene was not being paid and had offered his services free of charge.

Mr Greene said: “I am humbled and honoured to be Entrepreneur-in-residence at the Future Business Centre.

“As an ambassador for the centre, I want to make sure more people get to hear about what goes on here – I see it as the entrepreneurial heart of Peterborough.

“I grew up in poverty and came to Peterborough aged 11 as a scared kid.

“I think of Peterborough as my home now and I want to encourage people to realise that they don’t have to leave Peterborough to make a successful future.

“I want to talk them into making the city, the place they want to be based, for instance Peterborough’s technology successes are one of its best kept secrets.

He added: “I have mentored businesses and business people from global corporations to funky new start-ups and so I have a perspective on lots of different types of businesses.

“I can also teach people what I have learnt from my own business failures and successes.”

The drop-in sessions are free and entrepreneurs and potential entrepreneurs can discuss any business topic.

However, Mr Greene suggests key topics are likely to be obtaining funding, setting up a business, marketing without money and how to attract, motivate and retain the best people

Each person can spend up to 30 minutes talking to Mike and they need to book their space by visiting the Allia Future Business Centre.

Paul Hughes, Allia’s director of Enterprise Support, said: “We are enormously excited that Mike Greene is joining us as Entrepreneur-in-residence.

“We know there is a lot of energy around creating and growing new businesses in the city, and our particular focus is those that aim to make a positive impact on society and employment.

“Mike’s support will complement our Serious Impact programme which provides free support and advice for people with ideas or those who have just started or wish to grow their business along with the technical support we can give people at our new Innovation lab.”