Peterborough’s scientists and engineers get into the lab during roadshow

Peterborough’s scientists of the future have been able to get out of the classroom and into the lab as part of a major roadshow.

The Science and Engineering Roadshow, the largest event of its type, provides a highly visual, educational and interactive theatre presentation for primary and secondary school children. The theme of this year’s roadshow focusses on the science of ‘waves’ – highlighting three key forms – sound, light and water. The practical demonstrations used in the show will help pupils understand how the physics of waves and engineering are used in the real world by aircraft and naval engineers - assisting teachers in tackling a difficult part of the national curriculum for science.

It involves a unique partnership between businesses and the military, with BAE Systems, the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force all involved.

The roadshow visited six Peterborough schools this week, including Jack Hunt, Ken Stimpson and the Thomas Deacon Academy.

Rear Admiral John Clink, Flag Officer Sea Training (FOST) for the Royal Navy added: “The Royal Navy is delighted to be a part of this STEM roadshow to enthuse the talented scientists, engineers, technicians and researchers of the future. The two new 65,000 tonne Queen Elizabeth Class Aircraft Carriers, entering our service, are but one example of people with STEM skills developing technological solutions to complex problems. It is my belief that events such as this will inspire the next generation to want to play a part in this technological journey so vital for the prosperity of the United Kingdom.”

Air Commodore Chris Elliott, Director of Ground Training for the Royal Air Force, said: “The Royal Air Force’s theme for 2016 is Innovation, Inspiration and Youth. Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics are at the heart of this and are central to the Royal Air Force’s role as a Service operating with cutting edge technology. This enterprise with BAE Systems and the Royal Navy allows us to demonstrate this and inspire the next generation. “