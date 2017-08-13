Peterborough’s Sainsbury’s staff to the rescue for cats

Have your say

A year of fundraising at the Sainsbury’s store in Oxney Road saw almost £9,000 being collected for Peterborough Cats Rescue group.

PCR was nominated by customers at the store as the charity of the year for 2016/17.

Collection buckets were placed at the checkouts throughout the year, and regular in-store tombolas were held.

When the fundraising was over, store manager Karl Cunningham presented a cheque for £8,783.99 to the team from PCR.

A PCR spokesman said: “Sadly we were unsuccessful in our bid to renew for 2017/18, but we had a great time working with Sainsbury’s staff. We’d like to thank them for all their time and effort.”

The store’s new charity is Macmillan Cancer Support.