Peterborough’s Premier runner to raise cash for charity

A keen runner has been chosen by a Peterborough company to step out to raise money for charity.

Premier Kitchens and Bedrooms, of Cygnet Park, Phorpres Close, has named Dan Irwin as its representative to compete in the Virgin Money London Marathon on April 23.

He was chosen after Iain Forsythe, managing director, successfully bid in an auction for an NSPCC charity marathon place.

Premier held its own competition to find a keen runner to take the place and entrants had to write why they would like to fill the slot.

Dan was picked by Mr Forsythe after impressing with his comment: “Running the London Marathon has always been a goal of mine and I see this as a wonderful opportunity to achieve this whilst at the same time hoping to make the lives of others better.”

In the lead up to the marathon, Dan will be supported by the NSPCC and he is hoping to raise £1,500.

To donate visit his Just Giving page at - https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Dan-Irwin3