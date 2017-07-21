Peterborough’s perfect poses can win prizes

Peterborough’s perfect poses could help residents win top prizes in a new summer competition.

Peterborough City Council’s Visitor Centre will launch the Selfie Smile competition on Monday with prizes each week for the best selfie, including free entry to attractions, hotel stays, gift vouchers and signed Peterborough United merchandise.

Each week every visitor attraction supporting the competition will post a special location on their individual Facebook page where people are invited to take a selfie. In addition, people can take a selfie with ESP, Travel World and The Fens magazines that are all available to collect from the Visitor Information Centre on Bridge Street. To enter the competition people will then need to post the selfie on the Facebook page of the attraction or magazine with the hashtag #PboroSummerSelfie and check themselves in.

Details of each visitor attraction are available at www.visitpeterborough.com. People are encouraged to like the Facebook page of each venue so that they can keep up to date on the weekly selfie locations.

People only need to post one selfie to enter the competition, but are invited to submit further entries for as many different venues as they would like. Each selfie is one competition entry.

Each week a winner will be chosen at random.

At the end of the six weeks entries will be judged by the Mayor of Peterborough, councillor John Fox and Miss Peterborough, Laura Bailey who will select an overall winner. They will receive the Ultimate Peterborough Package which will contain a number of prizes.

Councillor Steve Allen, cabinet advisor to the leader, said: “We have so many great attractions across Peterborough that are really popular with residents and visitors, especially in the summer months. We also know that there are lots more people who would enjoy them and this competition is about making sure people know about the many great things there are to do in Peterborough.

“It’s really easy to apply, all you need to do is take a selfie at one or more of the attractions each week and post it on the Facebook page of the attraction with the hashtag #PboroSummerSelfie. There are some really great prizes up for grabs, donated by each of the visitor attractions, so it’s well worth doing.

“At the end of each week we will pick a winner at random and that person will win one of several weekly prizes. At the end of the six weeks we will pick the best overall selfie and that person will win a whole host of prizes including vouchers, free entry passes and a hotel stay.”

People can find out more about the competition by visiting www.visitpeterborough.com. You can also visit the Peterborough Visitor Information Centre on Bridge Street.