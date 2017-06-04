Peterborough’s Muslim community releases statement in wake of London terror attack

The Muslim Council of Peterborough has issued a strongly worded statement condemning the London terror attack on behalf of the city’s muslim community.

The council issued the statement this afternoon (Sunday, June 4) and spoksperson Dr Shabina Asad Qayyum said it was on behalf of the city’s whole muslim community.

The statement said: “The Muslim Council of Peterborough condemns in the strongest of terms the appalling attacks that took place at London Bridge and Borough market in our capital city.

“These acts of violence were extremely shocking and have taken place in the very capital city that represents a true sense of multiculturalism.

“Muslims everywhere, were busy in offering prayers at the time of the attack and were outraged and disgusted by these heinous attacks perpetrated by these cowards, who have once again destroyed the lives of our innocent fellow countrymen.

“The very fact that this took place during the month of Ramadan, a month of peace, prayers and fasting demonstrates that these criminal terrorists respect neither faith nor life.

“Our prayers are with the victims and all those affected. We commend the tremendous work of the emergency services ,the police who work tirelessly to keep the public safe and cope with the carnage of such despicable acts.

“We urge everyone to assist the authorities, so that all such criminals can be apprehended swiftly and bought to justice.”

The Muslim Council of Peterborough is an organisation representative of all Muslim sects of the community encompassing representatives from all Mosques and various Muslim organisations within the city.

The objectives of the organisation are to promote unity, integration within the community and to tackle the issues within and around the current climate.

The Muslim Council’s statement follows comments issued by Abdul Choudhuri, chairman of the Faizan e Madinah Mosque in Gladstone Street, Peterborough this afternoon also condemning last night’s attacks (Saturday, June 3).

More than £1,000 was collected at the the Faizan e Madinah Mosque during Friday prayers on May 26 for victims of the Manchester terror attack.