Peterborough’s Hydrotherapy Pool needs you!

Volunteers are needed for a three-day project to support the refurbishment of St George’s Community Hydrotherapy Pool.

Repairs to the pool on Dogsthorpe Road are ongoing following a £45,000 investment by Peterborough City Council to fix leaks, remove asbestos and carry out other minor refurbishments.

Inspire Peterborough and the St George’s Friends and Service Users Group now need volunteers to help with improvements to the facility’s car park on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, September 15,16 and 17.

The two organisations, alongside the St George’s CIO, have carried out extensive fundraising totalling more than £10,000 for the resurfacing works but now need help to remove the current car park surface.

The ‘Ground Force’ style project would see volunteers digging, shovelling, moving plants or even making drinks.

If you want to take part please contact Bryan Tyler from Inspire Peterborough, the city's disability sports charity, on bryan@inspirepeterborough.com or call 07954 430486.

Serpentine Green Shopping Centre has already pledged volunteers as well as paying for skips, food for those helping and new signage. RAF Wittering will also be sending down a team of volunteers on the Friday morning.

Bryan said: “It’s great that the repairs to the pool are on track for a late September opening and we’re really keen to update the car park before that. This is a fantastic community facility and we would welcome all and any help from people even if you can only manage a few hours.

“It’s great to have the support of the council and organisations such as Serpentine Green for this project that will benefit so many residents.”

Councillor Irene Walsh, cabinet member for communities at the city council said: “This is a fantastic project for the whole community and I hope lots of people come forward to help with the works to the car park. As well as fundraising for the car park Inspire Peterborough and the friends and users group have also raised funds for the pool refurbishment and new equipment.

“The council, and in particular the leader, Councillor Holdich, has shown its commitment to the facility and those that use it and will also be investing in a new pool which is expected to open in 2019.”

During the three-day project the relevant health and safety procedures will be adhered to and volunteers will be briefed before starting work.