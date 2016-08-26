Peterborough’s first free STEM festival looking to encourage and inspire

The first free Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Festival takes place in Peterborough in October, promising family-friendly exhibitions, talks and workshops.

Organised by Digital People in Peterborough (DPiP), a non-profit community group, with support from Peterborough City Council and Allia Future Business Centre, the festival promises an engaging series of STEM activities, aimed at younger people and families.

The main event will be held on Saturday, 1st October from 10am until 4pm at the Allia Future Business Centre, next to the ABAX Stadium on London Road.

Tia Lush, a festival organiser, said: “We want to inspire younger people to become tomorrow’s innovators in science, technology, engineering, and maths.

“We will be showing what’s new, unusual and surprising in STEM, and give participants the opportunity to obtain hands-on experience, and meet fantastic role models.”

Festival activities include coding workshops, interactive science experiments, engineering and technology demonstrations, inspirational talks and presentations from STEM enthusiasts and professionals.

Contributors include organisations such as the Wellcome Genome Campus and scientists such as Sarah Elmore from Culham Centre for Energy Fusion.

Speakers and contributors include:

- Katie Hassell, a Senior Spacecraft Thermal Engineer;

- Paul Curry, Editorial Developer at BuzzFeed UK;

Peterborough's first STEM festival takes place in October. Photo: DPiP

- Mathematician Dr Katie Steckles;

- Dr Jen Gupta from the Institute of Cosmology and Gravitation;

- Suw Charman-Anderson, Founder of Ada Lovelace Day;

- Greater Peterborough UTC Principal Steve Warburton talking about how robots give young people a great opportunity to take charge of their learning.

There will be various exhibitions, activities and demos as well as a debate discussing the achievements of women in STEM and how we can engage and encourage more girls to take up a STEM career.

Tia added: “The festival will be free, accessible to everyone, and a lot of fun. There will be a special emphasis on celebrating women in STEM and encouraging girls to explore STEM subjects.

“We are also appealing to companies of all sizes in Peterborough to become involved and support this unique community event. Sponsorship opportunities are available at all levels.”

Book your free ticket and find out more about all the festival events at peterboroughstemfestival.co.uk and follow on Facebook and Twitter.

Sponsors and volunteeers

Local companies wishing to take part or sponsor the Peterborough STEM Festival can get in touch at peterboroughstemfestival.co.uk/sponsors/become-a-sponsor/.

The festival team are also looking for willing volunteeers to help, Tia added: “We need lots of enthusiasm and willingness to pitch in with various practical tasks.

“In exchange for your time we can offer you an official STEM T-shirt (which is very exclusive) as well as refreshments and snacks during the day and invitation to the after-party!”

Find out more at peterboroughstemfestival.co.uk/become-a-volunteer.