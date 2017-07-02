Peterborough’s Blue Plaque Trail is subject of talk

Peterborough’s new Blue Plaque Trail will be the subject of a talk to members of the Werrington Local History Group on Thursday, July 6.

The talk will be presented by Toby Wood from Peterborough Civic Society and will begin at 7.30pm in the Werrington Village Centre in Church Street, Werrington.

All welcome.

The Civic Society has produced a free leaflet to complement all 20 blue plaques giving the history and reason for placing a plaque. The leaflet is called ‘Peterborough Blue Plaques’ and is available from the Peterborough Visitor Information Centre, Bridge St, Peterborough.

PE1 1HA.