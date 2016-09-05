Peterborough Rugby Club comes to the rescue of charity defibrillator campaign

A campaign to fund a new defibrillator at a Peterborough children’s charity has succeeded thanks to the generosity of Peterborough Rugby Club and city residents.

Little Miracles needed to raise £3,000 to buy the potentially life saving equipment for their base in The Spinney Centre in Hartwell Way, Ravensthorpe.

The group supports families with disabled children, additional needs and life limiting conditions.

They set up a crowdfunding website to raise the cash - but had to raise all the £3,000 by 10am on Wednesday, September 7, or they would not receive a penny of the pledges.

On Friday morning they had raised £1,800 of the money - and while more money was pledged over the weekend, they were still several hundred pounds short of the money needed.

But Peterborough Rugby Club, who have chosen the group as their charity partner this year, stepped in and made sure the target would be hit.

Vice chairman Archie Bennett said: “Little Miracles is our adopted charity this year. “We raised money for them at a charity shirt day earlier this year, and had not presented them with the money yet. We are putting the money into the defibrillator campaign to make sure they reached their target.”

Michelle King, who helped set up the charity, said: “It is amazing to have this money.

“A couple of weeks before the summer holidays, we had to resuscitate a three-year-old. Having the safety net of the defibrillator will be such a big help.

“We have had more than 125 individuals donate, and the project has been shared on social media so many times. It is amazing.”

The money will not only be used to buy the machine, but also provide training for people to use it.

Michelle said the kit would be able to be used by people in the community.