Peterborough road shut after machinery breaks down

Motorists in the south of the city have been facing long delays this morning after machinery carrying out road works broke down.

A stretch of the westbound carriageway of Morley Way between the Shrewsbury Avenue roundabout and the Nene Parkway roundabout has been closed by Peterborough City Council.

A council spokesman said re-surfacing work was being carried out on the road last night, but machinery broke down, leaving a significant dip in the road surface.

Measures are being taken to provide ramps to open the road as soon as possible. The road will not be resurfaced during the day time.

The spokesman apologised for the delays to motorists.