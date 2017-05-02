Peterborough retailer opens second store in the city

A family-owned retailer in Peterborough has just opened its second showroom in the city.

Mays Discount Furnishers has agreed a five year lease on a showroom at Aston Business Park, in Shrewsbury Avenue.

The company, which has a store in the Rivergate Centre, has taken 3,421 sq ft of retail sales space across two levels.

The lease has been agreed by Barker Storey Matthews Peterborough office.

Company owner, Lloyd May, oversaw the relocation of the previous showroom from Ortongate Shopping Centre to the Rivergate Centre three years ago and he has now expanded the business into a much-needed second Peterborough site.

Julian Welch, director at Barker Storey Matthews, said: “It is gratifying to have assisted a local business extend its Peterborough presence.

“The growth and expansion of Mays proves that local businesses can compete head-to-head with national chains by providing great value and excellent customer service. It is a welcome addition to Aston Business Park.”

“The unit suits its requirement for a large open plan sales area across two levels.

“It is well placed to carry on trading successfully from this additional location in the city.”