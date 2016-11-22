Peterborough raises thousands for Pudsey and Children in Need

Peterborough residents raised piles of pounds for Pudsey as workers, pupils and others dug deep for Children in Need

From fancy dress to raffles, fundraisers got into the spirit of the day to help the national charity campaign.

Pupils and staff at a local school received their own special donation during their recent Children in Need fundraising day.

Staff and Pupils from Phoenix School in Orton invited staff from their local nursing home Longueville Court and received a surprise donation of some surplus sensory equipment that the home no longer required.

General Manager of Barchester Longueville Court Tina Stebbings said: “A recent upgrade of our sensory units created some surplus equipment, we have a great relationship with everyone at Phoenix School and are very impressed with the care all the staff offer at the school so the donation was an obvious one for us, we hope they enjoy adding the equipment to their great facility.”

Teachers and pupils at Woodston Primary School dressed up for the day to raise money, while staff at XL Displays at Orton Southgate wore the pyjamas to raise sponsorship.

Across the country, more than £46 million has been raised to help youngsters in need.