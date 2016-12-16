Peterborough pupils develop reading skills in literacy scheme

Lucky pupils Trinity Holland and Jayden Lee have each read their way a brand-new Kindle with help from Ormiston Meadows Academy in Peterborough and local housing developer Lovell.

Designed to encourage children’s love of reading, the school’s Accelerated Reader programme invites pupils to choose and read a book at the right level for them and then take an online quiz to demonstrate their understanding.

Every time they successfully complete a book and quiz, children receive a ticket for entry into a prize draw.

Lovell – which is working on a major housing scheme at Orton Brimbles – has donated two Kindles.

Jean Watt, principal of Ormiston Meadows Academy, said: “Literacy remains a key priority for all our pupils. The Accelerated Reader programme provides an exciting and stimulating introduction to books, promoting a lifelong love of reading.

“We would like to thank Lovell for their kind donation of Kindles to support our reading programme, and their continued support for our academy.”

Lovell senior site manager John Plested said: “Supporting schools and other local groups is a vital part of our involvement in communities, so we’re delighted to have been able to help out.”

The donation of the Kindles follows a competition to design a health and safety themed poster, organised by Lovell for pupils at the school. Lovell is working nearby in Orton Brimbles building the £9.1 million extra care Lapwing Court housing development for housing association Cross Keys Homes. The scheme is creating 54 one- and two-bedroom apartments for social rent for over-55s, with care provided by Cross Keys Care.