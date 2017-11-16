Peterborough primary schools bring their Favourite Things - and the West End - to The Cresset

Nearly 1000 pupils from primary schools across the city participated in the Peterborough Sings! West End Singing Days at The Cresset on Monday and Tuesday of this week.

Working with a professional music team directed by William Prideaux, they enjoyed a whistlestop tour of musical theatre greats including Where is Love, Consider Yourself at Home, Truly Scrumptious, Singin’ in the Rain, Over the Rainbow and My Favourite Things.

Schools' Sings event at the Cresset. Paston Ridings primary and The King's School pupils performing. EMN-171114-085739009

The children had the opportunity to rehearse and perform with a professional orchestra, and enjoyed meeting the musicians and learning about their instruments during a series of interactive “meet the musician” sessions.

The West End Singing Days were the latest in a series of “big sing” events organised by Peterborough Sings! on behalf of Peterborough Music Hub as part of the ambitious Arts Council England-funded Peterborough Singing Strategy, which aims to transform provision for singing in the city’s primary schools.

To date, these “big sing” events have engaged thousands of children from across the city and been fantastically well received by staff, pupils and parents alike.

Di Roberts of Woodston Primary School said: “What a wonderful opportunity for pupils from different schools, cultures and backgrounds across the city to work and perform together. It’s really fantastic to see how much enjoyment and self-confidence they gain from the experience.”

The schools taking part this year were (Monday): Thorpe Primary School; Newark Hill Academy; Discovery Primary School; West Town Primary School; Welland Academy; The King’s School (Junior Department); and Paston Ridings Primary School.

Tuesday : Braybrook Primary School; Gunthorpe Primary School; St Botolph’s CE Primary School; Ravensthorpe Primary School; Old Fletton Primary School; Ormiston Bushfield Academy; Orton Wistow Primary School; and Woodston Primary School.