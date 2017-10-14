Peterborough pop-up singing project’s finale

A group of women who got together to sing at a fundraising concert for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice see their journey end later this month.

Sing for Life 2017 saw more than 100 women from across the city and beyond sign up - and they will perform live on stage at The Cresset in the Sing for Life 2017 gala charity concert on October 21.

Directed by William Prideaux, the concert will mark the end of the pop-up project organised by award-winning women’s choir Peterborough Voices which - as well as raising much-needed funds for Thorpe Hall - aimed to make singing inclusive and accessible to all women regardless of age, social background or previous experience.

The project grows year on year and attracted women from as far afield as Oundle, Spalding, Bourne, St Neots and Sleaford, most of them with no previous singing experience whatsoever, and each with their own individual reason for getting involved.

While many had always dreamed of joining a choir and jumped at (or been pushed into!) the opportunity to do something about it, others were looking for a personal challenge and new goals to take them outside their comfort zone, and for some Thorpe Hall and the exceptional care it provides to its patients and their families has a very personal significance.

It costs £8,000 every day to provide care to patients at Thorpe Hall Hospice and in the community, and fundraising is always a priority.

On behalf of Thorpe Hall Hospice, community fundraiser Cheyenne Graves said: “We’re all touched that, once again, the Sing for Life project involves people who have had first-hand experience of our care and have chosen to support us in this way.”

Tickets for the concert are available from www.cresset.co.uk or by phone on 01733 265705.