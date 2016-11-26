Peterborough opticians looks to the future after birthday bash

A city optician looked to the future after celebrating 30 years in Bridge Street.

The team at Specsavers Peterborough marked the milestone anniversary by having an 80s-themed bash in store. Staff donned fancy dress outfits accompanied by a ‘blast from the past’ playlist that certainly got the local residents in the mood for dancing.

Also present on the day were City East Friendship Club, a group that supports elderly members of the community by offering them extra companionship and opportunities to take part in social activities. The store has raised money for the club in the past and earlier this year funded a brand new coach to take the members of the club on a day trip to Woburn.

Store director, Steve Emmington said: ‘What better way to celebrate 30 years than with a throwback to the 80s? We had such a laugh dressing up on the day and we couldn’t have been happier that City East Friendship Group joined us for the celebrations. We’d like to thank our local customers for their support and generosity on the day.”

City East Friendship group representative, Stuart Smith added: ‘Specsavers Peterborough have done so much for our charity, and it was so nice to be invited into the store to celebrate this milestone. We would like to thank the whole team for their support this past year.”