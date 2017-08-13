Peterborough nursery celebrates marine week

Children and staff at Kiddi Caru’s day nursery in Sugar Way marked National Marine Week with lots of aquatic activities.

Organised by The Wildlife Trusts, this event celebrates marvellous mammals and encourages people to go out and explore their local seashores.

Activities enjoyed by the children included discussing and reading about different types of marine life, the different animals and their habitats as well as creating marine themed rock pools.

Chia Wallace, Nursery Manager, said: “Children love the seaside and are naturally curious about the sorts of animals and wildlife they could find when visiting. Next time they go am

sure they will be hunting for star fish and crabs in all of the rock pools.”