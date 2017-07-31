Peterborough neighbours scoop £30,000 lottery jackpot

Four Peterborough households have proved everybody needs good neighbours - after scooping £30,000 each on the Postcode Lottery.

Del Singh, David Riley, Carol Pagan and a fourth resident living on Eastfield Road all picked up the jackpot win after their postcode, PE1 4RD, was drawn as the Street Prize winner on Saturday.

The winners said the money would be used for holidays, home improvements - and to help out local good causes.

Del (54), who works as an Account Director for a software company, spends a lot of his spare time raising money for charity and working to help others said: “ “A couple of years ago I was obese and at risk of serious illness. Once I’d come to that realisation I lost almost 10st in a year and now I run a website telling my weight loss story, which I hope will be inspiring and informative for others. I also do lots of sporting events to raise money for charity – last year I climbed Kilimanjaro and this year I’m running a half marathon. The fact that players of People’s Postcode Lottery raise so much for charity is one of the main reasons I signed up, and I’ll be giving some of my win to back to good causes too.”

Kitchen designer David (56) said: “I’m going to Thailand for Christmas with a group of friends on a golfing holiday so I’ll definitely put some towards that. I used to be a footballer so golf is my way of being a bit competitive now – just with walking instead of running!

“I run a property rental business too so the rest of the money will probably go towards out next property – it will be well spent.”

Carol (68) said she would help her family out with her winnings. She said: “It’s lovely to share with other people on the street – it’s been a great experience and we all know each other a bit better now. I have two children so they’ll each be getting some of the winnings, but my husband Jim and I will treat ourselves to something too.”

There was one other £30,000 winner who was not home to receive their cheque.

A minimum of 30% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £212 million to date for more than 2,800 good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

A local cause that has received support from players is Little Miracles, which was awarded £13,240 last year to renovate its outdoor area so the children can play and learn outdoors in all weathers.

People’s Postcode Lottery Ambassador, Matt Johnson said: “I’ve had a fantastic time here in Peterborough meeting our lucky winners. I hope they enjoy spending it – it sounds like there are some exciting plans in the making.”