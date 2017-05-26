Peterborough Muslims raise funds for victims of Manchester terror attack during Friday prayers

Muslims from across the city gathered at Friday prayers at the biggest mosque in the city to raise funds for the victims of the Manchester terror attack.

Around 2,000 worshippers were expected at today’s prayers at the Faizan e Madinah mosque.

Friday prayers at Faizan-e-Madina Mosque -- collections for mosque and Manchester Fund EMN-170526-155233009

Along with the regular prayers, the visitors also donated money, which will be sent to families of the 22 people killed and the dozens more who were injured.

In a speech to the congregation, Abdul Choudhuri, chairman of the mosque said: “As you are all aware that last Monday there was a terrorist attack on the innocent people of Manchester in which 22 people lost their lives - some of them very young and 64 very seriously injured.

“We have already most strongly condemned that attack publicly immediately after it happened and indeed we strongly condemn all attacks on innocent people anywhere in the world either by individuals or by governments.

“The teaching of Islam and of our beloved prophet Muhammad peace be upon him are very clear on this matter-- that to kill an innocent person is equal to killing the whole mankind.

“Islam is a religion of Peace - Love and caring and all those people who do such things are just criminal -and not Muslims- being brain washed for some twisted minded elements in the society for their own political purpose.

“We are today collecting the money for the victims and their families on compassionate and humanitarian ground and as good citizen of this beautiful country.

“Money will not bring back their loved ones but as a small token we want to show them that the Muslim people of Faizan e Madinah Mosque in

Peterborough are with them to ease some of their pain.”