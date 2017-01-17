Peterborough mum thanks “angel” Jo who helped her after car crash

A Good Samaritan who came to the aid of a Peterborough mum-of-two following a car crash has been publicly thanked.

Jo Durndell, 21, stopped to help when she spotted Kathryn Eldridge’s car had crashed off a frozen country road recently.

Jo Durndell, right, meets up again with Kathryn Eldridge after Jo helped Kathryn who's car had skidded off the road and into a field. � Paul Marriott Photography.

Mum-of-two Kathryn, 32, had to clamber out of the passenger door when her car span off the road, smashed through a fence and ended up in a field.

Other cars went past without stopping but when Jo spotted a distraught Kathryn, on her way home from work, she stopped and ran to help.

Kathryn said: “Once I’d managed to get out of the car I was shaken up and crying, and I looked up to see Jo running towards me with her arms open. She said ‘come here’ and gave me a big hug and asked if I was ok.

“She took me to her car, offered me tissues and lent me her mobile phone so I could call my husband. She had an immediate calming effect on me.

“I was worried she was going to be late for work but she said ’I’m not leaving you’ and stayed with me comforting me for about half an hour until Leigh arrived.

Kathryn popped in to the Asda Living store in Peterborough to thank Jo, who works at Asda as the cafe manager.

“It was a bit emotional to see her again – it took me back to that morning. We’ve really clicked and I think we are going to become good friends.”

Jo, who’s worked at the store for four years, said: “It was quite emotional to see Kathryn again. She was tearful which set me off too!

“She gave me a voucher for the garden centre where she works to say thank you, so I’m going to use it to take her for afternoon tea there.”