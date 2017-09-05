Peterborough mother pays tribute to 'friendly, giggly' two-year-old after 'tragic accident' on city riverbank

The mother of the two-year-old girl who tragically drowned in the River Nene on The Embankment in Peterborough on Sunday has remembered her as a "friendly, giggly, curious two-year-old who enjoyed mischief."

Wendy Gray, who works for Vivacity which was hosting Key Feste on the Embankment, told the Daily Mail she she lost sight of Ruby as she and her partner were helping disabled children at a festival stand around 10 yards from the water's edge.

Ruby Tyres, aged 2, who tragically died this week. Photo: SWNS

She told the Mail that Ruby had run towards the riverbank to look for ducks and swans and was out of the couple's eyeline for seconds.

Wendy said Ruby was only in the water for two minutes, but despite doctors doing all they could to save her, she died at Addenbrooke's Hospital yesterday, Monday September 4.

Ruby was described as a very fast, very inquisitive, two-year-old, friendly, curious and giggly.

Key Feste was immediately stopped as the emergency services arrived at the riverbank on Sunday. Ruby was taken to Peterborough City Hospital before being transferred to Addenbrooke's in Cambridge.

Floral tributes laid on Peterborough's riverbank. Photo: SWNS

Vivacity cultural services director Richard Hunt said: 'On Sunday afternoon, on the Peterborough Embankment during Key Feste, a young girl fell into the River Nene.

"Despite the prompt and professional response from event and Lido staff, and emergency services, we are extremely saddened to learn that this morning she passed away.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family during this incredibly difficult time."

The Peterborough Telegraph was updated by medical teams early on Monday morning at which point Ruby's condition was described as 'stable.'

Sadly, a spokesman confirmed a few hours later that she had "taken a turn for the worse" and has passed away.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said there are no suspicious circumstances and police said it is being treated as a "tragic accident".

The case will be passed to the coroner.

A fundraising page has been set up by a family friend to help pay for Ruby's funeral costs. Donations can be made here.