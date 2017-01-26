Peterborough Mayor to officially re-open furniture showroom tomorrow

A newly-refurbished furniture retailer in Peterborough is celebrating its new look.

Oak Furniture Land, in the Brotherhood Retail Park, in Lincoln Road, has been trading for a month since re-opening after its refurbishment.

Oak Furniture Land.

The new-look showroom, which has a mezzanine floor, has been increased in size to 18,000 sq ft and features 75 plus different ranges of sofas.

To celebrate the re-opening, the retailer has commissioned the creation of a large Valentine-themed cake replica of a decorative vase filled with a dozen red roses.

The cake will be presented to Mayor of Peterborough Councillor David Sanders when he officially opens the new store at 8.30am on Friday.

The cake, made by Jacqui Kelly of Totally Sugar and Cakebomb, will take centre stage at the Mayor’s fundraising Valentine’s Charity Ball on February 11.

Gavin Huggett, store manager, said: “We wanted to show our appreciation to the people of Peterborough by supporting a local cause in a different way.”

Cllr Sanders said: “I congratulate Oak Furniture Land on their refurbished store.

“The cake donation is a wonderful gesture and it will take centre stage at our Valentine’s Charity Ball.”

It will raise funds for the Mayor’s 2017 charities and tickets are available from mayorscharities@civicpeterborough.co.uk or by calling 07506 388 718.