Search

Peterborough marks Black History Month

Black History Month., City Centre, Peterborough 02/10/2016. Picture by Terry Harris / Peterborough Telegraph. EMN-160210-192844009

Black History Month., City Centre, Peterborough 02/10/2016. Picture by Terry Harris / Peterborough Telegraph. EMN-160210-192844009

0
Have your say

Peterborough marked the start of Black History Month with a spectacular event in Cathedral Square.

Component:1.7619416.1475853036, , ,$mergedBody