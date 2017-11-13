Peterborough man wins £10,000 from £1 bet - twice in a row beating 100 million to one odds!

Christmas will be the best ever for a Peterborough punter who beat astronomical odds to win big from a tiny stake.

Father of two Egidio Cruma, of Lime Tree Avenue, Peterborough, won £10,000 on the 49’s from a £1 stake not once but twice in seven days!

Egidio Cruma celebrates his remarkable win

“To win once is fantastic but to do it again with different numbers is amazing,” said Egidio, aged 27 who is a regular at the Betfred shop at The Broadway, Peterborough.

He’s told his university student wife Aurora about the first win, but will surprise her about the second next month when he flies 8,000 miles to the other side of the world to spend Christmas with his family in East Timor.

Egidio, who works shifts as a supermarket warehouse worker, said: “I came here to work in 2011 and have been sending money to my dad, mother, brother and sister ever since so they can have some more now”.

“You could say my wife was surprised …and like me couldn’t believe my luck. All the money is in the bank but will be coming out to buy bicycles amongst others things for my children who are aged two and seven. East Timor is a poor place but my family will now have the best ever Christmas. It should be brilliant.”

Egidio added: “I picked my numbers randomly. When I knew I had won first time I organised a barbeque for friends but don’t know what I will do to celebrate the second win…maybe the same again! I can’t wait for my four week holiday back home. As well as the bicycles for the children I will be treating my wife to whatever she wants, which she can tell me when I explain it is not £10,000 I have won but £20,000.”

Betfred boss Fred Done said: “You can’t even buy a pint of beer for £2 nowadays yet this fella has had this tiny bet and won £20,000. Good luck to Egidio and I am delighted to play Santa and help ensure his family have a smashing Christmas where it will be a bit warmer than what is forecasted for here!

This has never happened before at Betfred – and we’ve been around fifty years. For him to win twice from such a tiny stake he’s beaten amazing odds of one hundred million to one!”