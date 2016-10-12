Peterborough man who punched ‘killer clown’ in the face will walk city streets to confront problem

A ‘killer clown’ was in for a rude shock when his attempt to scare a passer-by in Peterborough saw him get punched in the face.

The victim was walking back from Asda to his home in Woodston on Monday morning when a person in a clown mask came out of a bush in George Street, only to receive a right hook and stumble back.

The man who threw the punch, who does not wish to be named, said: “He just looked at me and the first thing I did was punch him and walk away.

“I was not bothered about looking back at him.”

The man said there had been numerous sightings around Peterborough of killer crowns, the craze which has found its way here from America and sees people dressing up as clowns and scaring other people.

He added: “My partner will not go out without me, it’s just ridiculous. I will be walking the streets on Halloween, and if any of these clowns are out and about they will have to confront me.”

Cambridgeshire Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite has also fired a warning to people who dress up as clowns to scare people.

He said: “People are being left traumatised and fearful that they could be assaulted. This is particularly true of children.

“I have spoken to the Constabulary and am reassured that anyone found to be terrifying or threatening others may warrant public order criminal offences.”

Asked about the incident in George Street, a police spokesman said: “The informant, a man, was walking along George Street at about 11.20am when a man jumped out in front of him wearing a clown mask and possibly something in his hand.

“The informant punched him in the face.”