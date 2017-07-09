Peterborough life savers pick up Pride awards

Two life savers have been presented with the Pride in Peterborough Awards.

erry Wells and Nicky Alexander received the awards for going to the aid of a woman who had collapsed at Peterborough’s Mart Fair.

Gerry, a midwife at Peterborough City Hospital, and Nicky, a childminder, were both first aid trained, and dashed to give CPR to a woman, who had suffered a cardiac arrest while on a ride.

The woman, aged in her 20s, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital in a critical condition.

The ambulance service was called, while the pair carried out CPR – Gerry carrying out chest compressions, while Nicky performed mouth to mouth. Gerry said: “She did not have a pulse throughout, and we carried on doing it until the paramedic was ready to give her a shock.”

Nicky added: “We were contacted by the woman’s mum later who thanked us for what we did. She phoned to say she was out of intensive care.”

The PT apologised to Nicky and Gerry who were not at last month’s Pride Award because they did not receive an invitation due an admin problem.