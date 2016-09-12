Peterborough legal firm gets into gear for charity half-marathon

Staff at a Peterborough law firm are preparing to go the extra mile to raise funds for their chosen charity.

Employees at Buckles Solicitors, in Bourges Boulevard, are preparing to run the Perkins Great Eastern Run on October 9 and the Anna’s Hope fun run.

The company is also a partner and sponsor of the event to raise money for Sue Ryder’s Thorpe Hall Hospice.

Buckles managing partner Colleen Gostick said: “This as a fantastic opportunity to support one of the region’s major sporting events.

“With staff being able to benefit from our onsite gym, several members of staff have already signed up for the event – and for the Anna’s Hope Fun Run – and we wish them all the best in training for next month’s event.”

Among those is taking part for the first time is solicitor and mum of two Katy Jarratt-Poole, of the commercial department.

She will be joined by other colleagues, including solicitor Louise Read of the Nottingham office, Peterborough’s head of marketing Duncan Basford, conveyancing executive, James Munn and GER veteran and personal injury lawyer, Martin Herson.

For details visit www.perkinsgreateasternrun.co.uk/