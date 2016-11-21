Peterborough landlords can attend selective licensing sessions

Two drop-in sessions will offer help to landlords with completing Selective Licensing applications by the 1 December deadline.

The sessions will be held on Thursday, November 24 and Wednesday, November 30 at Peterborough Central Library on Broadway between 4pm and 7pm.

Computers will be available and Peterborough City Council staff will be on hand to help with any questions or problems.

Jo Bezant, senior housing enforcement officer for Peterborough City Council, said: “The deadline for Selective Licensing applications is fast approaching, as all private landlords with residential properties in the designated areas must apply for a licence for each property by 1 December.

“The drop-in sessions will support those landlords who have been unable to complete their applications to do so ahead of the deadline.

“Landlords who would like to attend must confirm their place in advance so we can make sure the sessions don’t get over-subscribed. Attendees must ensure they bring all the required documents and information so that we can provide the help needed to complete their application.”

Landlords who apply for their licences before 30 November 2016 will be charged £50 for a licence per dwelling if they are accredited with a nationally recognised organisation such as the National Landlords’ Association or Residential Landlords’ Association, or if the property is managed through an agent registered with the Association of Residential Letting Agents.

Landlords without this accreditation will be charged £600 per property for a single let property or £750 for a house in multiple occupation. Landlords who fail to register their property by 1 December 2016 will be charged £900.

If you would like to attend one of the sessions, please email selectivelicensing@peterborough.gov.uk to confirm your place.

The checklist of required documents and information can be downloaded at www.peterborough.gov.uk/SelectiveLicensingChecklist

