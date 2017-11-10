Peterborough ladies raise thousands for Cancer Research UK

A group of ladies who have raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for Cancer Research UK have handed over another cheque to the charity.

The Burghley Park and Peterborough Ladies for Cancer Research UK handed over their latest cheque for £40,000 - bringing the total they have raised over 4 years to £940,000.

The group presented the cheque to Dr Nitzan Rosenfeld, who thanks the group for the latest donation.

The presentation was bde at the Cancer Research UK centre in Cambridge, and a spokeswoman for the group said: “It was incredible to be able to meet the researchers in person and be taken around the laboratories and see the equipment in use. In one room were three pieces of equipment worth £1,500,000! The researchers are without doubt the most dedicated, knowledgeable and enthusiastic people, from all over the world, we have ever met.”

The money is raised throughout the year by the group, who hold various activities.