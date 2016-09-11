Peterborough Italian Festival draws hundreds of foodies to Cathedral Square

Hundreds of people have been attending the popular Peterborough Italian Festival this weekend.

The event, now in its eighth year, is said to be the biggest of its kind in the UK and offers a wide range of tantalising sweet and savoury food including wood-fired pizza and homemade desserts, plus wine tasting for adults.

Mangiamo pizza stall - Olly Broom and Neythen Barber EMN-161109-100107009

Organised by Peterborough’s Italian Community Association and supported by the city council, it takes place in Cathedral Square and also features trade stands selling Italian pasta, traditional ice cream, breads, olive oils and balsamic vinegars.

For vehicle enthusiasts, there were Ducati motorbikes, Vespas and Lambrettas on display alongside a variety of Italian cars dating from 1955 to the present day.

Despite heavy rain on Saturday, the festival was still well supported. Glorious sunshine today also gave traders a boost.

Italian singers and dancers performed over the course of the weekend.

Gallone's ice cream sellers - Martin Keys and Dawn Cooper EMN-161109-100120009

Councillor Janet Goodwin, cabinet member for city centre management, culture and tourism, said: “The Peterborough Italian Festival is one of the most looked forward to dates in the city centre calendar as there is always so much to see and do. The city has a rich Italian heritage and it is wonderful to see it celebrated so well each year.”

Distinguished Sicilian-born chef Carmelo Carnevale hosted cooking demonstrations throughout the weekend.

Italian cheese seller Lorenzo De Franco EMN-161109-100425009

Italian musician Sebastian Sgroi with uisa D'Angelo and Rosanna Shepherd (left) EMN-161109-100601009