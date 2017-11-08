Peterborough in top 50 for highest rates of homelessness with 1 in every 190 without a home

Peterborough is in the top 50 for the highest rates of homelessness, according to a new report from the charity Shelter.

Peterborough comes 46th on the list, with 1,042 people (one out of every 189) who are either in temporary accommodation or sleeping rough.

Top of the list is Newham in London, where one out of every 25 people are said to be homeless.

In total Shelter says the number of people recorded as homeless has reached 307,000 – more than the entire population of Newcastle - after an increase of 13,000 in a year.

Polly Neate, chief executive of the housing and homelessness charity, said: “It’s shocking to think that today more than 300,000 people in Britain are waking up homeless.

“Some will have spent the night shivering on a cold pavement, others crammed into a dingy, hostel room with their children. And what is worse, many are simply unaccounted for.

“On a daily basis we speak to hundreds of people and families who are desperately trying to escape the devastating trap of homelessness. A trap that is tightening thanks to decades of failure to build enough affordable homes and the impact of welfare cuts.

“As this crisis continues to unfold the work of our frontline services remains absolutely critical. We will do all we can to make sure no-one is left to fight homelessness on their own.

“But we cannot achieve this alone; we urgently need the public’s support to be there for everyone who needs us right now.”

According to Shelter’s figures there are 1,021 people in temporary accommodation in Peterborough, with 21 rough sleepers.

The charity said its sources are the Department for Communities and Local Government’s figures on temporary accommodation and rough sleeping, social services figures via a Freedom of Information request, and figures on single homeless hostel bed spaces from Homeless Link’s annual report which have been adjusted down for “voids and double-counting.”

Shelter added that the overall figures “should be viewed as robust lower-end estimates of recorded homelessness” with “numerous conservative assumptions.”

Last week Peterborough City Council said the number of homeless households in the city is 328.

According to Shelter, in England more than a third of those living in temporary accommodation will still be homeless in a year’s time.

Moreover, one in every 200 people are currently homeless.

London boroughs take up the top 13 spaces in the table for the highest rates of homelessness, and positions 14 to 19.

