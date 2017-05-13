Peterborough hotel’s grad ballroom revamp

A hotel in Peterborough has just completed a £130,000 transformation of its grand ballroom.

The Macdonald Haycock Hotel, in Wansford, has carried out a complete refurbishment of the function suite with the installation of a stunning crystal chandelier, upgraded bar area and customised carpets.

General manager Chris Tomlinson said: “The refurbishment project has been a huge success.

“It has breathed new life into our meetings and events facilities.”

The grand ballroom can accommodate 380 people.

Mr Tomlinson said: “We have designed the space with wedding parties in mind and believe they will be particularly impressed with the changes.

“The crystal chandelier adds a touch of sparkle to the room and our garden area provides an idyllic setting for any wedding photography.

“The room is very flexible meaning that we are capable of transforming it from ceremony to reception purposes in a very short time.

“This is an exciting time for the hotel and we plan to build upon this momentum.

“Over the coming months it will be our pleasure to welcome our current guests and continue to focus on driving our corporate, conference and leisure opportunities forward, ensuring we remain a top choice amongst our guests.”

With its high ceilings, original wooden beams and an open log fire, the ballroom combines luxury and glamour with the comfort of a traditional country house.

In addition to the main ballroom, the venue has a further 10 function suites and is a popular choice for weddings, corporate events, private dining, exhibitions and conferences.