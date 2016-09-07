Peterborough homeowner sets property alight trying to exterminate wasps nest with fire

A Peterborough homeowner set their shed alight when they attempted to exterminate a wasps nest with fire.

Crews from Dogsthorpe and Whittlesey were called to the shed fire in Smallwood, Ravensthorpe, at 4.35pm yesterday, Tuesday September 6, after the fire got out of control.

A shed and fencing was well alight and two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels to extinguish it.

Cylinders were involved in the fire and firefighters cooled these using hose reels.

The crews returned to their stations by 6.45pm.