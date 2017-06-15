Peterborough gym opens collection point for families of Grenfell Tower fire

A collection point for clothing which will be sent to the families of Grenfell Tower in London, devastated in yesterday’s fire, has been set up at a Peterborough gym.

Karl Butcher from Immortal 365 gym said: “The families of the Grenfell Tower in London have lost everything in the fire, they have no homes, food or clothing.

“We are going to have a clothes donation box at Immortal that we will be sending to families

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families.”

Donations can be dropped off at the gym at 3 Milnyard Square, PE2 6GX, Peterborough, from today, Thursday June 15.