Peterborough group’s fund raising is paying off

A newly - re-formed school friends group has put its fundraising efforts to good use by buying a piece of lifesaving equipment.

The Friends of Newark Hill Academy are a group of parents who restarted the PTFA, (known as the Friends of Newark Hill Academy) in Jan 2017.

The Friends of Newark Hill Academy have held fundraising and community events this year such as an International Food Day which celebrated favourite dishes from around the world, discos, a picnic and a fantastic summer fete.

The funds raised have been used to purchase a defibrillator.

The Friends of Newark Hill Academy are now fundraising to help purchase new playground equipment and indoor wet playtime equipment.