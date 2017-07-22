Peterborough frog races raise £11k for Macmillan

The Frog Racing World Championship at Peterborough Greyhound Stadium raised an amazing £11,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The weather was perfect for the event and 36 teams battled it out for the title - and after a hard fought contest it was ABM Consultancy who took the crown withTerry Jackson Plastering the runners up.

World Frog Racing Championships

The evening’s wacky races also saw a feature mascot race, which saw some unusual characters, including a frog, a builder, rabbits and even a giant mug sprinting across the grass at the stadium.

A spokesman said: “The Frog Racing committee would like to thank everyone who helps to make the event a success.

“From the sponsors, to the teams taking part, to the small army of people who pitch in to make sure everything runs smoothly during the event. Also to all those who attended the event, we hope you enjoyed the evening and thank you for helping us to raise vital funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.