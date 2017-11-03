Peterborough friends put best foot forward to remember pal

A group of Peterborough friends are raising money for charity Diabetes UK in memory of their school pal who died suddenly this year.

Callum Westbrook, who worked for the charity, passed away in May this year after suffering an asthma attack. He was just 25 years old.

Callum Westbrook

His devastated friends Niall McLoughlin, Rory Canham, Sam Kennedy and Bradley Sparkes were determined to do something to honour their friend.

Niall said: “Callum was a kind-hearted, selfless man who lived his life helping others. He was a wonderful friend who we miss dearly.

“Callum cared deeply about the charity, working on a number of projects to help inform the public of the impact diabetes can have. He lived his life helping those who needed it more than him.

”The past few months have been incredibly tough and losing our best friend is something we never thought we’d have to face. We grew up together. Even though we were all nervous of the run it felt okay as we were doing it for Callum and were proud to run on behalf of Diabetes UK.”

Callum, who lived in London and grew up in Walton, was passionate about supporting people living with diabetes after his younger sister was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

The four friends completed the Perkins Great Eastern Run last month.

They set themselves a target of £500 and have more than doubled that so far by raising £1,170.

Teresa Strange, Diabetes UK Eastern Fundraiser, said: “We are so grateful to these amazing friends who have pulled together at a time of great personal tragedy to help raise vital funds to help people living with diabetes.

“Every penny raised will help us to support the millions of people living with diabetes in the UK. Callum is very much missed by everyone at the charity, he was really committed to supporting people living with the condition and we are all determined to honour his memory by continuing to fund more research, fight for better services and ensure everyone living with the condition has the best quality of life possible.”

To find out more information about signing up to future fundraising events for Diabetes UK, visit www.diabetes.org.uk/fundraising-events or call the Events Fundraising team on 0345 123 2399.

To sponsor Niall and his friends please visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/niall-mcloughlin6