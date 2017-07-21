Peterborough Foodbank appeal as stocks run ‘very low’

Have your say

Peterborough Foodbank has appealed for the public’s help due to its stocks running “very low.”

Peterborough Foodbank provides three days’ worth of emergency food to local families in crisis/poverty.

It said: “Please give an item or two from the shopping list and place them in the collection boxes in the following stores:

. Tesco Hampton

. Tesco Werrington

. Waitrose Mayors Walk

. Sainsbury’s Oxney Road

. Co-op, Orton

“Alternatively, you can bring donations to our warehouse at 24 Alfric Square, PE2 7JP. We are open Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays 10am to 1pm.”

The items on the shopping list are:

. Long life fruit juice

. Long life milk

. Fruit (tinned)

. Meat (tinned)

. Vegetables (tinned)

. Tuna/fish (tinned)

. Rice pudding (tinned)

. Sponge pudding

. Instant mash

. Cereals

. Sweets/savoury snacks

. Toilet rolls/toiletries