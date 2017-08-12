Peterborough firm’s golf day raises £850 for charities

PETERBOROUGH-based IT specialists Kamarin Computers raised £850 for local charities in the company’s annual golf day.

Staff, directors, suppliers and customers took part in the event at Cottingham Golf Club in East Yorkshire – close to the company’s Yorkshire office.

The three charities to benefit - Dove House Hospice, East Anglian Air Ambulance and The Sick Children’s Trust - were all chosen by staff.

“We have been operating in and around Peterborough for many years and are keen to ensure that we put something back into the community that has served us so well,” said Kamarin Computers Managing Director George Smith. “The same message is being adopted across our group of sister companies.”