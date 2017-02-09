Peterborough firefighters come to the rescue of stuck mischievous puppy

When a mischievous puppy got his head stuck in a kitchen vent hole it was down to Peterborough fire crews to come to the rescue.

Crews from Dogsthorpe had to use a hammer and chisel to cut away the plaster to release 12-week old American bulldog cross Staffordshire bull terrier pup Dennis.

Dennis with his head stuck in the Peterborough kitchen wall Nhcy5hOhPRiCZHkdfCEB

He got his head got stuck in a vent hole in a kitchen wall at his home in Peterborough on Tuesday, February 7.

His owner Dusty thinks he must have seen the garden outside and tried to squeeze through.

And after his rescue, Dennis got to say thanks and pose for a picture with firefighters Liam Siddons, Rob Austin and Colin Bartlett.