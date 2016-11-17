Peterborough family can win trip to Lapland and other great prizes at Queensgate Shopping Centre

Peterborough is preparing for the festive countdown to Christmas with the city centre light switch on this Saturday. And for one family, they will go home with the ultimate trip to Lapland.

Thanks to Thomas Cook, Queensgate Shopping Centre will be giving someone in the crowd the trip of a lifetime – to see Father Christmas in his home land next year plus enjoy Husky rides, tobogganing, reindeer rides, a Christmas party and much more.

After the lights are switched on in Cathedral Square at 5pm, head to Queensgate Shopping Centre for the centre’s switch-on where Mrs Claus will be giving away a sack full of prizes, including gifts donated by Queensgate’s shops. On the list is:

A hamper from Lakeland

Meal for two at handmade burger co.

£99 jewelry bundle from Pandora

Gift Set from Lush

Hamper from M&S

Cut and blow dry from Michael John

Handbag from Hotter

Hamper from Carluccio’s

Luxury cut from P-Kai

Hamper from Boots

Christmas Gift Set from Hotel Chocolat

The Body Shop Gift Set

Christmas tree and topper from Paperchase

Toys from Menkind

Festive gifts from Tiger

Free drinks from Boost

A signed Peterborough United Football and a jersey

2 x Queensgate Gift Cards (£50 and £150)

2 x £50 Q Go parking vouchers

Queensgate Hamper including McDonald’s Pudding Palace voucher and Game puzzle.

£20 Pret a Manger Gift Card

X 2 £50 vouchers for Quiz Clothing

Teddy Bear and a voucher from Trespass

An earring and necklace set from Beaverbrooks

…and many more

Also, thanks to Thomas Cook, a family of four (two adults and two children) will get to experience three nights at Santa’s Festive Adventure in Lapland next year. After flying out to Santa’s home, they’ll get to enjoy Husky sled and snowmobile rides, tobogganing, a reindeer sleigh ride, Ceremony of Crossing the Arctic Circle, a Christmas party and even meeting the big man himself.

How can you win?

Look out for the festive elves handing out wristbands at the city centre light switch on in Cathedral Square and keep hold of it as each one has a unique number. Head to Queensgate for the big draw and keep your fingers and toes crossed – someone will win! If you don’t get a wristband, head to the centre anyway for the chance to win some on-the-spot prizes.