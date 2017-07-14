Peterborough families show their colours to remember Bradley Lowery

Children and families across Peterborough are paying tribute to tragic youngster Bradley Lowery by showing their footballing colours.

Six-year-old Bradley died after a brave battle against cancer earlier this month. Bradley had captured the hearts of the nation as he supported his beloved Sunderland FC, and became friends with their former star striker Jermaine Defoe.

Harry, Jamie and Danny White with. Barney the mastiff and Murphy the boxer all showing their colours for Bradley

Bradley’s funeral is being held in the North East today, and youngsters at Hampton Vale Primary School in Peterborough donned their own football shirts to raise money in his memory.

The day was the idea of Stephen Scholey and his partner Tracy Deane.

Stephen, whose children attend the school, said: “I just wanted to do something, and give something back.

“I put the idea to the school, and they said yes straight away. It has been amazing the amount of people who have backed the idea.

Zoe White and Phil Hall wearing their colours for Bradley

“We saw different shirts from across the world as well as different leagues in school today, which was fantastic.

“People have been very moved by Bradley’s story, and have been donating money to the family’s appeal.

“It brought a tear to my eye to see all the children supporting the appeal.

“I will be thinking about Bradley and his family all day.

Steve Scholey and family

“But it is not just about Bradley - it is about all the children who are suffering from similar conditions, and helping them too.”

Stephen is now planning a sponsored swim for later in the year.

PT reader Zoe White also sent in photos of her family showing their colours in support of Bradley.

She said: “Fly high little man. Keep smiling.”

Send your photos to paul.fisher@jpress.co.uk