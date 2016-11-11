Peterborough falls silent to remember the fallen

Peterborough fell silent to remember members of the armed forces who made the ultimate sacrifice.

A two minute silence was held at the Peterborough War Memorial in Bridge Street at 11am on Armistice Day.

The silence was started with the blow of a whistle, and shoppers, veterans and dignitaries stopped to reflect.

A service was also held, with young and old paying their respects.

Further events are planned for the weekend, with A Concert for Peace and Reconciliation being held at Peterborough Cathedral tomorrow (Saturday) and a parade, Cathedral service and wreath laying on Sunday morning.

On Sunday, events will begin at 9.50am when a parade including armed forces personnel, veterans and cadets will leave Car Haven car park and march along Bridge Street to Peterborough Cathedral.

People young and old paid their respects

Mayor of Peterborough, Councillor David Sanders, will lead a civic procession including dignitaries, Freemen of the City, military representatives and guests from the Town Hall to the war memorial on Bridge Street for the laying of the wreaths just after 10am.

The procession will then make its way to Peterborough Cathedral for a service of remembrance at 10.30am. During the service the congregation will observe two minutes’ silence.

A service, which everyone is welcome to attend, will also be held at the war memorial just before 11am which will include two minutes’ silence.

Following the cathedral service, the procession will be led back to the Town Hall where a poppy wreath will be unveiled above the building’s Bridge Street entrance to commemorate council members and staff killed in the two World Wars.

The Lord-Lieutenant, the Mayor, Mayoress and President of the Royal British Legion will then take the salute from a march-past at the front of the Town Hall. The procession will continue through the city’s streets, and will include ex-servicemen, 158 Regiment The Royal Logistic Corps, RAF Wittering and cadets from across the region.