Peterborough dry cleaner unveils new hi-tech service

A dry cleaner in Peterborough has launched a new online service for businesses across the area.

Peters’ Cleaners in Mayor’s Walk launched its new website to enhance its services, which include an office pick-up and drop-off service for dry cleaning and laundry.

The service covers Lynch Wood, Thorpe Wood, Hamptons, Fengate, Peterborough Hospital and Market Deeping.

Owner, Vicky Whiter, from Nassington, said: “I wanted to bring the business up to date while continuing to retain the wonderful service that Peters’ Cleaners is renowned for in the area.

“But I also wanted to cater to the busy lifestyles that people now lead so a pick-up and delivery service from the office seemed the ideal thing to do.

“All you have to do once you have registered is log in, book your pick-up time and we’ll do the rest.”

The dry-cleaner was established in 1963 and is also listing cleaning services for upholstery along with repairs and alterations among its new services.

Vicky added: “The response from regulars has been wonderful so far and we’ve met many new faces along the way.”

