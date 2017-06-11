Peterborough digital experts show Vision with creation of new factory

A manufacturer of digital signs has just opened its new technical headquarters on a two acre site in Peterborough.

SIS Digital has thrown open the doors on its Vision Park development - a 20,000 square feet factory in Padholme Road East.

The factory will contain the design, fabrication and engineering facilities for the assembly of structures and the sterile conditions vital for the calibration of LED and LCD screens.

SIS Digital has created some of the largest, digital advertising structures and is responsible for about 70 per cent of all digital roadside screens in the UK.

Vision Park is also expected to create new jobs as the company seeks to meet the growing demand for digital screens in the UK and overseas.

Production is already fully underway on orders for businesses including TfL, Outdoor Plus and 8 Outdoor.

The company expects to install more than 1,000 square metres of digital screens within the next three months.

Vision Park houses five warehouse spaces to build structures for digital screens.

It also contains a showroom for new digital technology such as transparent screens, fine pitch and super fine pitch L.E.D. screens, digital menu boards, touch screen control and a variety of media players.

Group chief operating officer Chris Keenan said: “Vision Park is a key component in our goal to make it easy for businesses to access the advantages of digital screens. We know every business can benefit from the use of digital signage on multiple levels.”

“We know they enhance environments and overall customer experience which helps to drive sales and can provide a direct ROI to their owners through third party advertising.

“Vision Park means we are well positioned to help any business, large or small, be part of the digital screen revolution.”