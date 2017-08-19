Peterborough couple’s plea to help Chernobyl victims

Peterborough couple, John and Rosie Sandall, have just returned from their 43rd visit to Ukraine where they support many disabled people following the world’s worst nuclear disaster at Chernobyl.

The couple visited the many families they support as well as a sanatorium and an Age UK centre which has friendship links with the Age UK friendship group, Netherton, Peterborough.

John and Rosie, who live at Longthorpe, Peterborough, first went to Ukraine more than twenty years ago to deliver knitting made by readers of city-based Yours magazine where Rosie is care editor.

After their first trip, they promised one another that they would try to help people who are very poor and who struggle with disabilities without any help and since then they have visited the city of Chernigov twice a year.

Rosie said: “Each time we visit Ukraine, we find more people who need our support. Most people are extremely poor and there is no proper help for disabled people.”

John and Rosie, who were made Freemen of the City of Peterborough because of their dedicated work in Ukraine, will be returning to Ukraine for the Orthodox Christmas in January.

They are now collecting goods for their next fund-raising sale which will be held from 10am to noon, at All Saints’ Church Hall, Park Road, Peterborough, on Saturday, October 28.

Any donations of household items for the sale should be delivered to 51 Apsley Way, Longthorpe, Peterborough, PE3 9NZ.