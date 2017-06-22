Peterborough company praised for commitment to the environment

Peterborough-based British Sugar is in the running for a top honour in a prestigious corporate awards programme.

British Sugar, which employs about 200 people at its head office in Sugar Way, has been named as a finalist for the environmental leadership category of the Business in the Community charity’s Responsible Business Awards.

Business in the Community logo.

The company was selected after cutting its energy consumption per tonne by 25 per cent since 1990 and creating more than 9,500 jobs along the chain of businesses that supplies its ingredients.

Also in the finals, which take place on July 4, is Huntingdon-based Anglian Water, which has been recognised for its committing £4.5 million a year to energy and efficiency measures.

Since 2009, Anglian Water has seen the amount of renewable energy generated on site increase by 315 per cent and deliver environmental savings of 5,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent every year.

Jane Wood, membership director at BITC, said: “This is testament to the quality of the responsible business activities these companies are conducting in the local area.

“I commend Anglian Water and British Sugar for playing their part in looking to create a fairer society and more sustainable future for all, and wish them every success at the Annual Responsible Business Gala.”

This year’s awards attracted over 240 entries from businesses across the country.